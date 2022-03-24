WAUSAU – Modern medicine and advancements in technology have greatly benefited the overall health of our population. People are living longer and healthier lives, thanks in part to improved medical interventions, research, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, preventive screenings and public health.

However, the benefits of our health care are not equally distributed across all walks of life.

According to the Journal of Clinical Oncology, roughly 30 percent of LGBT adults lack a health care provider or health care services, compared to 10 percent of heterosexual, cisgender people. As a result, this population is less likely to receive regular screenings or treatments and is two to four times more likely to experience a mental health condition such as depression.

March 21-25 marks the National Coalition for LGBTQ Health’s 20th National LGBTQ Health Awareness Week. LGBTQ is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer, which are labels the community uses to describe their sexual orientation, gender identity and/or gender expression. The week is meant to encourage everyone to speak openly about LGBTQ health and the health-related challenges that are faced by the community.

“It’s important for people of all walks of life to seek medical care when they need it, and to feel safe in doing so,” said Aspirus Family Medicine physician Dr. Kevin O’Connell. “Supporting and caring for one another makes all of us, together, stronger and healthier.”

Aspirus Health aims to provide an inclusive environment and culture for all of its employees, clinicians and people it serves.

For more information about Aspirus’ commitment to its social responsibility vision, visit https://www.aspirus.org/social-responsibility.