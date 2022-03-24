The Samoset Council BSA will start its annual Scouting for Food campaign April 2 to help fill shelves at local food pantries.

Every April, troops canvass neighborhoods and leave an empty grocery bag on the front door. The following week, they revisit that home hoping to find the grocery bag filled with non-perishable food items.

Troops will drop off the empty bags April 2 and pick them up one week later on April 9. Samoset Council partners with more than 50 food pantries in 13 counties and collects 60 tons of food annually. This project helps to fill a need in local community and teaches young boys and girls the importance of giving back to their community.

Suggested non-perishable items include canned foods, soup, dry pasta, dry mixes, boxed foods, flour, sugar, peanut butter, jelly and cooking oils.