Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail will transport you instantly to a sandy, sunny beach where the ocean breeze lulls you into a world of relaxation. Think of it as a Spring Break getaway – in a glass! The Mexican Sea Breeze is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club that was created by Penny Borchardt. Delicious!

Cocktail of the Week: Mexican Sea Breeze

2 oz Tequila

2 oz Cranberry juice

2 oz Grapefruit juice

Lime slice, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the alcohol into a chilled shaker to combine, then pour into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lime. Serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.