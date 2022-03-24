By Paul Lecker

Wausau Pilot & Review

D.C. Everest junior forward Marcus Hall was named Player of the Year and was among the five first-team selections on the 2021-22 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Basketball Team, as voted on by the seven conference coaches following the season.

Hall was joined on the first team by Marshfield’s Chase Hinson, Bailey Turenne of Merrill and Nate Streveler James Jacobs of Stevens Point.

Hall averaged a conference-best 28.7 points per game, while also averaging 8.8 rebounds per contest and he shot 58 percent from the field and 84 percent at the free throw line (168-for-200).

Chase Hinson led Marshfield in scoring at 13.5 points per game with a team-high 69 made 3-pointers and an 88.5 free throw percentage (46-for-52) for Marshfield, which won the conference title with a perfect 12-0 record.

Turenne averaged 22.8 points and 12.2 rebound per game for Merrill, making 49 3-pointers.

Jacobs led Stevens Point in scoring at 18.3 points per game, while Streveler averaged 17.8 points per game with a team-best 37 3-pointers.

Marshfield’s Chris Fischer was named Coach of the Year.

2021-22 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Basketball Team

(*denotes unanimous selection)

First team: *Marcus Hall, jr., D.C. Everest; *Bailey Turenne, sr., Merrill; *Nate Streveler, sr., Stevens Point; Chase Hinson, sr., Marshfield; James Jacobs, sr., Stevens Point.

Second team: Gavin Fravert, sr., Marshfield; Jack Berens, sr., Wausau West; Dylan Buchburger, sr., Wausau East; Cade Jungwirth, jr., Wisconsin Rapids; Cohen Priebe, fr., D.C. Everest.

Honorable mention: Ben Prunuske, sr., D.C. Everest; Brooks Hinson, fr., Marshfield; Carson Kvernen, sr., Marshfield; Carston Freis, sr., Marshfield; Bradyn Pieper, jr., Merrill; Troy Mootz, jr., Merrill; Damian Cejka, sr., Stevens Point; Gabe Napegezek, sr., Wausau East; Noah Stroming, sr., Wausau East; Cole Nelson, jr., Wausau West; Jaraul Walker, sr., Wausau West; Evan Matthews, jr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Player of the Year: Marcus Hall, D.C. Everest.

Coach of the Year: Chris Fischer, Marshfield.