WAUSAU – Police, prosecutors and victims’ advocates say resolving criminal cases not only brings closure to victims and their families, it helps maintain public trust in law enforcement while playing an important role in increasing public safety. Even when a case grows cold, a fresh set of eyes and changing forensic technology can shed new light on violent crime as investigators work with prosecutors to hold offenders accountable.

At 10 a.m. March 25, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes two retired Marathon County Sheriff’s Department investigators for a discussion on police detective work, from missing persons to homicides and other crimes. Detective Dennis Blaser and Captain Greg Bean will discuss the challenges cold cases and other crimes pose for police and how those cases are effectively investigated.

Listeners can join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or emailing questions to ideas@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.