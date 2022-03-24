STEVENS POINT – Get a behind-the-scenes look at scientific research and teaching collections of animals, fish, plants and prehistoric specimens at UW-Stevens Point during a special, free event open to the public April 2.

The Museum of Natural History Collection Crawl resumes for the community from 9 a.m. to noon April 2 in Albertson Hall, 900 Reserve St., UW-Stevens Point. The popular herpatology collection will be featured this year.

Visitors will have access to hundreds of artifacts from 10 museum collections not generally on display for the public. In addition to the museum exhibits, see the following collections: archaeology, entomology (insects), geology (rocks), herbarium (plants), herpetology (amphibians and reptiles), ichthyology (fish), mammalogy (mammals), ornithology (birds), paleontology (prehistoric life) and parasitology (parasites).

Children can pick up a passport in the university library and get a stamp at each collection to redeem completed cards for a prize. Enjoy junior curator activities and live animals on view. University students will be available to provide information and answer questions about the teaching collections on display.

The event includes Native American stories hourly in UW-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium in the science building. Watch the immersive storytelling “Oral Traditions” led by activist and scholar Karen Ann Hoffman, an Oneida elder, beginning each hour from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The UW-Stevens Point Museum of Natural History hours are Monday-Wednesday, 7:45 a.m. to midnight; Thursday and Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to midnight. To contact the museum, call 715-346-2858 or visit www.uwsp.edu/museum.