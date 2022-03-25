Jeanine Ann Helling

Jeanine Ann Helling, 67, passed away on Tuesday, March 22nd at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, after a brief battle with cancer.

Jeanie was born in Wausau on March 18th, 1955 to Ervin H. and Geneva M. (Mortenson) Lambrecht, the third of four children. She graduated from Newman Catholic High School in 1973. After graduation, she worked as a secretary at Radant Insurance Agency for several years.

Jeanie met her future husband, Thomas Helling, at a friend’s New Year’s Eve party in Wausau and they married on October 18th, 1980. After the birth of their first child, Jeanie left work to become a stay-at-home mom, which she loved. After her children were older, she shared her warmth and love by babysitting for other children at her home for many years.

Born with a heart defect, Jeanie underwent a pioneering surgery at the University of Minnesota when she was six years old. A second heart surgery followed in 1986 after the birth of her daughter. Despite life-long health issues related to her heart, she was not one to complain and was a quiet model of strength.

Jeanie inherited a lifelong love of antiques from her mother. She loved to read, enjoyed baking and crafts, and cherished spending time with her grandchildren. She took great pleasure in decorating the house for each holiday of the year. She shared the family sweet tooth and enjoyed reminiscing about favorite childhood candies with her siblings.

Jeanie was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She showed her love for her family and others every day with her kindness, patience, and welcoming nature. She will be missed immensely.

Jeanie is survived by her husband of 41 years, Tom Helling, son Matthew (Catherine) Helling, all of Wausau, and daughter Allison (Patrick) Shabino, and grandchildren Evelyn and Henry Shabino, all of Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is further survived by her sister Mary Kay (David) Odegard, Minocqua, brothers Wayne (Barbara) Lambrecht, Wausau, and John (Michelle) Lambrecht, Schofield, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Geneva Lambrecht.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 31st, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Wausau, from 9 to 11 a.m., with a funeral mass to follow. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Wausau, followed by a luncheon at the church. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Lillehei Heart Institute at the University of Minnesota.

Her family would like to thank the staff of the Oncology and Palliative Care units at Aspirus Hospital for the exceptional kindness they showed Jeanie over the past several months.

Cynthia Singstock

Cynthia Singstock, 70, of Schofield, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the hospital in Sierra Vista, Arizona with her husband by her side.

Cynthia was born July 25, 1951, the daughter of Harry and Viola (Leonhard) Untiedt, Sr. in Curtiss. She graduated from Colby High School and married William Singstock on October 23, 1971. She worked in retail at Shopko, County Market, Neighbor’s Pharmacy, and most recently at Pick n’ Save in Schofield. Cindy liked to spend her time sewing and crocheting. She enjoyed reading a good book and baking goodies in the kitchen. She liked to camp with her husband and loved to go anywhere warm. More than anything, she liked to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Cynthia is survived by her husband, William Singstock; three daughters, Brenda Singstock, Rhonda Singstock and Melinda (Joshua) Thompson; and three grandchildren, Alexander Singstock, Valerie Thompson, and Brooke Thompson. She is further survived by her siblings, Joan Petrykowski, Harry Untiedt, Jr., Karen (Barry) D’Orazio, Geraldine (Paul) Hein, and Beverly Untiedt; sisters-in-law, Olga Untiedt and Lee Untiedt; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers: Evelyn (Clem) Arend, John Untiedt, Jerry Untiedt, Lynn Untiedt, Eugene Untiedt, Patricia Untiedt, and Donna Scidmore; a brother-in-law, Tom Petrykowski and a sister-in-law, Pat Untiedt.

A visitation will be held Friday, April 8, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Geraldine Klapperich

Geraldine Klapperich, age 88, of Wausau died Monday, March 21, 2022, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, Wausau.

Gerry was born in Wausau on July 21, 1933, the only child of the late Carl and Esther (Sillars) Eggebrecht. She married Gene Klapperich on May 14, 1955, at St. Stephen Church in Wausau. Upon her graduation from Wausau High School, Gerry worked at Wausau Public Library, Employers Mutual Insurance, and Wisconsin Valley Trust Company. As their children got older, Gerry returned to her passion for books by working as a Library Aide in the Wausau School District for 20 years. She loved helping children on their journey toward a love of reading and learning. During retirement she and her husband shared a crossing guard position for the Town of Rib Mountain. Gerry also spent five years working in the office of Colonial Manor. She volunteered her time in many ways through Trinity Lutheran Church, especially with the quilting ministry and at the Bethesda Thrift Shop.

Gerry enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, embroidery, reading, spending time with Gene up north at the cottage, and taking long weekend trips with Gene around the state and surrounding areas. She loved attending her grandchildren’s local sporting and performance events. Her calendar often included lunch with cousins, afternoons with her “Chuckles” girls, or dinner with longtime church friends. Gerry especially loved hosting family gatherings when the children from out of town came to visit.

Gerry is survived by her children, Barbara (Greg) Senn of Portales, NM; Jeffry (Jeanne) Klapperich of Wausau, and Sandra (Dan) Ocker of Green Bay. Gerry is further survived by her grandchildren, Anne (Dan) Booker, Laura (Scott) Welge, Jennifer Senn, Michael (Katie) Klapperich, Adam (Tonya) Klapperich, Jacob Senn, Sharon Doll, and Nathaniel (River) Ocker. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Nathan, Miles, Seth, and Ezra, and sister-in-law Joan Seehafer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her infant daughter Susan, and her grandson-in-law Michael Doll.

The family would like to thank the teams of Wellington Place and Aspirus Comfort Care for helping to keep Gerry happy and healthy. Special thanks also to Jeff P. for being such a great neighbor.

Her Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401. The Rev. Timothy Smith will officiate. Visitation will take place from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at a later date at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau is assisting the family with arrangements. You may leave messages and condolences for the family by visiting helke.com.

Joseph D. Kovacich

Joseph Duane Kovacich died from a stroke on 3-19-2022 at home with his wife, Regan Eve, and their daughter, Andrea, beside him. He has laid down the Word (Bible) to be with the Word (Messiah).

Joe was born to Joseph and Theresa (Czapiga) Kovacich on 12-3-1952 in Stambaugh, MI under the dash of a Ford. He married Regan Eve Trombley on 8-24-1974 in Iron River, MI. Joe graduated from West Iron County High School Class of 1971 and completed his BSME degree from MTU. He completed his requirements for Professional Engineer in 1985. He worked in the Wausau area for Drott, JI Case, Greenheck Fan, Wausau Metals, C Tech, and SSI, before starting his own company, Intelligent Design Engineering & Solutions LLC.

Joe fiercely loved his daughters, Kara (Michael) Stewart, Joyce (Ricardo) Siqueira, and Andrea (Nathan) Kovacich and his grandchildren, Cayla Siqueira, Philip Siqueira, and Alexander (nicknamed Dude) Stewart. He is survived by his sisters, Carol Busakowski, Joann (Don) Sebo, and Beth Ross, and his brother, David Kovacich, many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Joe loved figuring out problems. He was a true Engineer. He was always ready to help. He enjoyed hunting and archery with the gang at Rib Mountain Bowmen’s Club. He was an active member with the Lake DuBay Sailing Association in the 1990’s. His greatest adventure was taking his family on a 43’ sailboat named NeverLand for several years around Florida and the Bahamas. It was an Awesome Adventure.

A celebration will be held 4-1-2022 at Sylvan Hill Park, 1329 Sylvan Street, Wausau, WI 54403 from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. with stories at 3;00 p.m. A light luncheon will be provided for additional fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, please bring a written story or short note for a memory book for Joe’s young grandchildren, so they will get to know their Grandpa.

Thank you!

Joe’s love and obedience for YHWH (YAHUAH) was first in his life which spilled over into a beautiful relationship with his family and all who knew him.

Amanda L. Hayes

Amanda Lynn Hayes 42 of Wausau, WI went to her heavenly home on March 21, 2022. She was born on August 21, 1980 in Fargo ND to John and Cindy Hayes. She was a very happy little girl full of life with a smile that was beautiful and warm. She grew up in Minnesota and later moved to Wisconsin. She graduated from Oshkosh high school.

She worked various jobs throughout her life. On April 8, 2010 she gave birth to a beautiful little girl Katelynn Hayes-Thompson, who was the joy of her life.

She is survived by her daughter Katelynn Hayes, mother Cindy (Dennis) Weinkauf, two half-brothers James (Becca) Perrine and Ian Perrine also stepfather Douglas Perrine and nephew Vernon Perrine, several aunts, uncles, cousins and Godmother/aunt Carole Erickson.

She is preceded in death by her father John Hayes, grandparents, Don and Jan Fiebelkorn, Charles and Evie Perrine, and Harold and Evie Drewes, Godfather/uncle Bradley Nelson

A celebration of life will be held in Amanda honor on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Ave., Schofield. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of prayer services at 12:30pm.