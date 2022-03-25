Wausau Pilot & Review

The City of Wausau and Wausau Water Works will provide bottled water to city residents beginning Monday, March 28, according to a press release issued on Friday.

Water filter pitchers will be arriving the week of April 4 . Residents will be required to pre-register to get them.

The City and its utility have procured additional bottled water and water filter pitchers, officials said. Earlier this month, the Wausau City Council voted to make bottled water and in-home filters available to residents after per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were detected in the city’s wells.

Bottled water, staring Monday, is available for pickup from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning next week at Wausau Water Works, 1701 N. River Dr., Wausau.

There is a limit of one case per household, per day. Bottled water may also be obtained from the Hmong American Center, Catholic Charities, the Women’s Community, and The Neighbor’s Place.

Register for water filter pitchers at bit.ly/wausau-water-pitcher or by calling 715-261-6804 and leaving your name, address, phone number, email address and any other pertinent details.

City officials will contact residents with instructions when pitchers are ready for pickup. Officials anticipate pickup offered for the first five days from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. after that. Residents unable to pick up pitchers from City Hall should alert officials during pre-registration so other arrangements can be made.

