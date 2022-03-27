Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Prepare a Meal at Aspirus’ Family House. The Aspirus Family House is looking for volunteers to make meals/soups during the week every day but Wednesday night. The volunteers are asked to bring the ingredients and make the meal at the House. This has been a big hit for families to grab a warm meal after visiting loved ones in the hospital. If you have questions or wish to sign up, contact the Family House at ahf@aspirus.org or 715-847-2548.

Volunteer at Wisconsin Science Olympiad Tournament! UW-Stevens Point will host the Wisconsin Science Olympiad State Tournament April 22-23. This event will bring dozens of middle and high school student teams, their coaches and families to Stevens Point and the UWSP campus. UWSP is looking for event volunteers to work as information desk staff, activity chaperones, lunch runners, test proctors and awards ceremony staff. Lunch and T-shirt are provided for Science Olympiad volunteers. Email chutton@uwsp.edu for more details.

Get Active with Area Youth. The Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area is looking for fun and active volunteers to engage with club members in the gym. Assist with supervision and play games like basketball, gaga ball, soccer, tag, etc. Commit 1-2 hours Monday through Friday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Contact Mao at 715-845-2582, ext. 203, or maot@bgclub.com.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

K-Cups for McLit. Marathon County Literacy Council is requesting K-Cups of any kind for their volunteers and community members accessing their services. If you would like to donate, drop off M-F between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 515 N. Third St. Wausau.

Homemade Birthday Cards. Faith in Action is looking for birthday cards to mail to their care-receivers on an on-going basis. For many of their care-receivers, this may be the only birthday card they receive. Please include envelopes. No oversize, irregular-shaped, or extra bulky cards please, as these require extra postage. Cards can be dropped off at the FIA office in Immanuel Lutheran Church, 630 Adams St., Wausau, WI 54403. If you have any questions, contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or email WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

