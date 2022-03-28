Wausau Pilot & Review

Vino Latte’s second location in Weston, which the company recently rebranded to the name Fixations, is permanently closed, according to a post on Facebook.

The company’s first coffee and wine shop opened in 2003 in Wausau, when Loreen Glaman purchased Café le Grand on the corner of Grand Avenue and Thomas Street. Since that time, the business was renamed, relocated and eventually expanded to the Weston location, which opened in 2014. Fixations, at 4204 Schofield Ave., closed this month and on Monday, the company announced the closure. The building is for sale.

Vino Latte, 3309 Terrace Ct., Wausau, remains open and serves breakfast, lunch, and light fare dinner options along with many homemade bakery items and soups made from scratch. The Wausau location also offers a highly curated selection of fine wines and serves wine by the glass and bottle, offers wine tastings and wine classes, and has wine clubs for members.

