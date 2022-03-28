Jane Paulson

Jane Paulson, (57) Dayton WY, formerly Medford, WI was greeted by God into eternal life. Jane’s determination was incredible as she put up a long fight against cancer.

Jane’s trust in God was important to her. Her life was a reflection of “faith in action”.

Jane cultivated a deep, enduring love for her family and friends. That is where her legacy lies and that is what we carry in our hearts. Jane and Steve married on May 31, 1997. Their united love melded two families together. Jane is survived by her loving husband Steve, sons Cody Gentry (Maria and granddaughter Eliza Jane) San Antonio, TX, Alex Gentry (Katie) Medford, WI, stepdaughters Heather Paulson Albert Lee, MN, Brenda Kralovetz (Casey and grandchildren Everly and Owen) Olympia, WA, and Rebecca Larson (Tyler) Albert Lee, MN.

Janes spirit for life was contagious! People naturally wanted to be around her. She had a radiating smile and her laugh was infectious. It was easy to be Janes friend and she built long lasting friendships with so many people that she met. She loved to have fun and at times was an instigator! In high school, Jane and her identical twin sister Joan successfully pulled off an April Fools joke by switching classes for the day.

Jane exhibited strength, ambition, talent and wisdom. A previous business owner and well-known cosmetologist, she styled hair with ease. Her optimistic charm left each customer feeling special.

Jane believed in living a life filled with adventure. She found the greatest joy in being outdoors and was an avid mountain backpacker, which led Jane and Steve to relocate to Wyoming. She enjoyed snowshoeing and hunting. In 2000 she earned bragging rights by shooting a Record Boone and Crockett Club Black Bear in Bayfield County, WI.

Jane was an inspiration to those who knew her. She was a loving supportive wife, super mom, proud grandma, warmhearted sister, fun loving aunt and loyal friend. She knew when to lend an ear, offer words of advice, or give a meaningful hug. We are all better people because of her presence in our lives. She is greatly loved and cherished.

Jane is survived by sisters Ann Werth (Greg) Wausau, WI; Terry Acker Wausau, WI; Beth Kind (Larry) Plover, WI; Sara Haizel (Roger) Medford, WI; Joan Forenz (Tom) Georgetown, CO; and brother Tom Patterson (Melissa) Roanoke, VA. Jane is also survived by mother and father-in-law Ron and Colleen Paulson Lynden, WA; sister-in-law Julie Van Diest (Jim) Everson, WA; and brother-in-law Dave Paulson (Kris) Hudson, WI and many nieces and nephews.

Jane was preceded in death by parents Beaner and MaryJane Patterson Medford WI; and brother Mark Patterson Wausau, WI.

Funeral Services will be held April 23, 2022, at 10:00am at First Baptist Church, 3179 Big Horn Avenue, Sheridan, WY

Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.

Steven A. Turner

Steven Alexander Turner, passed away unexpectedly of Long QT Syndrome on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Steven was born in Wausau on July 18, 1994, son of Lisa (Ziemba) Turner and the late Ronald Turner. He worked as a quality assurance engineer at Deluxe Corporation in Wausau.

Steven enjoyed computer and tabletop gaming with friends as well as training and competitions in Tae Soo Do martial arts with the UW Eau Claire Tae Soo Do Club. He was devoted to training and caring for his corgi Raymond, affectionately known as “Ray-Ray”. In his teenage years Steven played paintball and impromptu sports with friends. Steven would frequently workout at the gym and liked to stay fit.

Survivors include his mother, Lisa Turner; siblings, Andrew and Joseph Turner, and Hannah Beilke, all of Rothschild; the other half of his heart, Heather Timmers of Wausau; his beloved corgi, Raymond “Ray-Ray” and two cats, Leia and Oliver “Bud”.

Extended family members include his uncle Tim (Michelle) Seiwert of Merrill, and their children, Dakota, Danyssa, Dallas (Jessica) and Dustin; uncle Matt Beilke of Merrill; aunt, Rosann Jennrich of Wausau, and her children, Jennifer (Scott) Hagen, Amber Schoener, Joseph (Sammie) Schoener, and Jamie Schoener; aunt Beverly (Donald) Zabawa of Tomahawk; cousin, Sue (Tim) Finnegan of Merrill and their children, Chelsea and Mitchell; and grandmother Kathy Turner of Wausau.

He was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Charmaine Ziemba; paternal grandparents, Robert and Patricia Turner; uncle, Bill Turner; and aunt, Elizabeth Beilke.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St. Wausau. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the time of service on Friday.

You may leave messages and condolences for his family by visiting helke.com.

Richard “Dick” Teal

Richard “Dick” Teal, age 94, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Richard was born on February 5, 1928, in St. Paul, MN to Eldron and Esther Teal. He is the oldest of 10 siblings. He lived in Tomahawk in his earlier years before moving to Wausau in 1946, where he met and married Elaine Joyce Buetow in 1948. Together they raised 3 children, Susan, Jeffrey, and Robert.

When Richard moved to Wausau, he worked for Sears Roebuck and later was employed by American Can/James River Corp as a color matcher in the pressure room, where he retired after 41 years.

Richard is survived by his 2 sons; Jeffrey (Kay) Teal of Tomahawk and Robert Teal of Wausau, his son-in-law; John Dixon of Kronenwetter, his two grandsons; Bill (Sara) Dixon of Rib Mountain and Brandon (Morgen) Teal of Edgerton, WI, and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his soulmate and friend of 25 years Vinessa Zillman, along with 3 brothers, and 4 sisters.

He is preceded in death by his wife Elaine, daughter; Susan Dixon, one grandson; Matthew Teal, and two brothers; Michael and Francis Teal.

There is a visitation that will take place on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau, WI 54401. There will be a celebration of life that will be held in Tomahawk following the visitation. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family and to share memories and condolences, you can visit www.helke.com.

In lieu of flowers, family would like you to donate to a charity of your choosing.

Anna M. Stark

I, Anna Marie (McCormick) Stark ,age 71, turned the last page in the book of my life on March 23, 2022. Some chapters are glorious, some hold deep sorrows and disappointments. Many times I do not want to finish my book at all. However, as I write the last chapter it is filled with deepest gratitude, unparalleled love, joy and peace. My son JeVon Thomas McCormick, my daughter in law Megan Ann and my four grandchildren, Ava Ann, Jaxon Thomas, Elle Marie and Jace Thomas as well as my husband, E.J. Stark, will know my love for them is unceasing. Everyone has a story so as it should be I leave with nothing unsaid no chapters unread. Please do not judge my story by the chapter you walked in on. Today I closed my book.