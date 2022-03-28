By Shereen Siewert

In the first day of Wausau’s bottled water giveaway program the city has already run out of supplies, according to a City of Wausau Facebook post.

Earlier this month, the Wausau City Council voted to make bottled water and in-home filters available to residents after per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were detected in the city’s wells. Last week, the city announced bottled water would be available to residents beginning Monday with a limit of one case per household, per day. The water giveaway began at 7 a.m. today.

During a March 8 Wausau Water Works and Finance Committee joint meeting, Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian countered skepticism about the demand for bottled drinking water by cautioning that the city’s plan was not tenable giving the city’s 17,000 households. Kilian called for a “portfolio of options” and said that bottled water alone would not be enough to tackle the issue.

Kilian, speaking during the meeting, criticized the city’s inaction and told Wausau Water Works Commission Member John Robinson that the math did not compute given most residents know there is a current drinking water advisory.

At about 3 p.m. Monday, the city posted a notice on Facebook that said: “Due to high demand, the current supply of bottled water has been fully distributed. The City is in process of sourcing additional water to ensure consistent availability for residents. Please watch the City of Wausau website and social media for updates.”

No press release was issued.

Some residents responded to the post with sharp criticism for the city.

“I wouldn’t call it a high demand problem…should be an apology from the city not ordering enough water for all of us,” wrote Lisa Liesenfelder.

Water filter pitchers are being procured and will be available in April. Register for water filter pitchers at bit.ly/wausau-water-pitcher or by calling 715-261-6804 and leaving your name, address, phone number, email address and any other pertinent details.