WAUSAU — Join the Central Wisconsin Offroad Cycling Coalition as it

celebrates its 10-year anniversary at 5 p.m. March 31 at Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., in Wausau.

During the event, CWOCC will highlight the accomplishments and contributions CWOCC has made to the central Wisconsin community and offer a look forward to future opportunities. The event also includes live music, a silent auction and food.

General schedule

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Cash bar, silent auction, social time

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Taco bar

7 p.m.: 10-year celebration meeting in Music Hall

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Music in tap room by Alex Dalnodar & Cole Holliday

9 p.m. Announcement of silent auction winners and pizza delivery

Beginning in 2012 with only 12 miles of trail at Nine Mile County Forest, CWOCC has grown to build and maintain nearly 70 miles of trails across six mountain bike trail systems. With the support of Marathon County government, investment from local foundations, business sponsorships, club memberships and thousands of volunteer hours, CWOCC’s efforts have generated over $750,000 into creating better mountain biking in the greater Wausau area, CWOCC said.