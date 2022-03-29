WAUSAU – Wausau area high school students can learn about career possibilities April 1 at a Career Exploration Day on the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point at Wausau campus.

Nearly 500 students from high schools, including Athens, Bowler, Marathon, Newman, Tigerton, Wausau East, Wausau West, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran and Wittenberg-Birnamwood, will attend the event. It is from 12:15 to 2:15 p.m.

Area employers will highlight careers with hands-on displays and activities. Higher education providers from around the state will show the pathways to those and other careers. More than 60 employers and higher education institutions will participate.

Students must register in advance through their schools or individually (with an adult chaperone). Contact the UW-Stevens Point at Wausau Solution Center at 715-261-6235.