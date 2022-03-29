Jeff Leigh

WAUSAU – Faculty members at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau bring their knowledge and expertise to the community during a lecture series that continues next week with a timely addition:

Today, March 29 – Jeff Leigh, professor of history, will present “The Russian Invasion of Ukraine: Its Causes, Course, and Significance.”

April 19 – Aaron Steffen, associate professor of astronomy, will present "The James Webb Space Telescope: NASA's Latest Great Observatory."

HANK Talks – named for Hank the Husky, campus mascot –are in-person events beginning at 7 p.m. at the James F. Veninga Theater in the UW Center for Civic Engagement on the Wausau campus. Each will include a 30-minute presentation followed by a question-and-answer session with the audience.

The events will also be live streamed at 7 p.m. on the Lecture and Arts YouTube channel. Watch at https://tinyurl.com/HankTalk.

HANK Talks will then be archived on the UW-Stevens Point at Wausau Lecture and Arts website.

To learn more about lecture and arts programming at UWSP at Wausau, contact Chad Premeau at cpremeau@uwsp.edu.