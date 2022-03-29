The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles recently launched an online option for ordering special or personalized plates.

DMV offers 52 special plate options, plus the opportunity to personalize. The DMV Special and Personalized License Plate Application portal tracks all the options, estimates the fees and places the order online so new customized plates are ready faster.

Last year, more than 33,000 special license plates, which provide recognition for the sponsoring group, were ordered. DMV’s new online service for special plates:

· Confirms owner qualifications and allows eligibility documents to be attached to the application

· Estimates most fees, including the additional $15 special plate issuance fee and the usual vehicle registration fee

· Collects the $25 donation as part of the special group’s plate fee, if applicable.

Ordering personalized messages on new plates is another option through this online portal. Depending on the type of plate, personalization can be from one to seven letters and/or numbers.

Expanded online option joins streamlined services

While this new online service applies to first-time plates for a vehicle, customers have other online options. Renewals can be done online (wisconsindmv.gov/renew). Those who need both a title for their vehicle and want a non-personalized specialty license plate or one that doesn’t require eligibility can apply online through eMV Public.

Those who already have a license plate on their vehicle and want to change the plates to a personalized or specialty license plate, can select the form designated for the plate, print, complete and mail it in with a check or money order. Changing plates can be done at any time.

Information on special plates is available at wisconsindmv.gov/specialplates.