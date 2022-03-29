Dear editor,

Recently, the Nine Mile Recreational Area was closed for cross country skiing and snowshoeing on Red Bud Road off of Highway NN.

My husband and I have worked at the chalet for the last two seasons. We have had the opportunity to meet new people from our area as well as many from southern Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota. Others came from California, Texas and as far away as Poland.

There are the dedicated regulars that have become our friends and others that came to visit the ski area after taking a break from business conferences or training.

Many skiers come to train for the Birkie, which is the largest cross country ski race in North America. This race takes place in the Cable and Hayward area and hosts about 11,000 skiers and 40,000 spectators yearly.

Some families will take downhill skiers to Granite Peak and then come to Nine Mile for a more relaxing ski, although, there are challenging runs for the more advanced classic or skate skiers.

We are grateful to have worked with Brad, our operational manager, Jason and Andy, our groomers, Glen, Larry and Pam, our co-workers and the dedicated Wausau Nordic Ski members who put in countless volunteer hours teaching young and skiers of all ages the best techniques of cross country skiing.

Come visit the Nine Mile Area next season and check out the website to learn about other opportunities in this year round outdoor venue.

Barb and Dan Parlier of Marathon City

