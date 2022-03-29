Dear editor,

The results of day one of (Wausau’s) response to our water crisis demands a rethinking of (its) approach.

The Poor People’s Campaign calls for a coordinated plan to determine our citizens’ need for water and filters that has outreach to all residents as it’s major focus, especially for the poor, frail and disabled.

This should be our No. 1 priority NOW. How much more ESSENTIAL and vital can it be than to guarantee clean water to all?

The money’s there. What seems to be missing is the political will and effort of the decision makers to guarantee clean water as a human right.

Bruce Grau, Northcentral Chapter of the Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign, Wausau

