This week’s featured cocktail is a crisp, delightful treat, a refreshing end to a long day at the office. The Crabapple Martini is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club that was created by Penny Borchardt. Delicious!

Cocktail of the Week: Crabapple Martini

2 oz. Apple Pucker

1 oz Vodka

2 oz Cranberry juice

Apple and lemon slices, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the liquids into a chilled shaker to combine, then pour into a martini glass. Garnish with a slice of apple and a twist of lime. Serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.