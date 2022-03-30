Wausau Pilot & Review
This week’s featured cocktail is a crisp, delightful treat, a refreshing end to a long day at the office. The Crabapple Martini is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club that was created by Penny Borchardt. Delicious!
Cocktail of the Week: Crabapple Martini
- 2 oz. Apple Pucker
- 1 oz Vodka
- 2 oz Cranberry juice
- Apple and lemon slices, for garnish
To create this drink, measure the liquids into a chilled shaker to combine, then pour into a martini glass. Garnish with a slice of apple and a twist of lime. Serve and enjoy.
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.