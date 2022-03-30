By Shereen Siewert

A bench warrant was issued Wednesday for a Wausau woman accused of dumping gasoline on the floor of a garage and threatening to light herself and her former boyfriend on fire.

Court records show 20-year-old Star A. Brown was out on bond in a drug-related case when she was arrested March 23 at a North Sixth Avenue home. Police were called at about 11:45 p.m. to the home by a man who reported Brown was inside his garage and refusing to leave.

When officers arrived they saw Brown standing outside the garage, lighting a cigarette, with a strong odor of gasoline emitting from the structure and Brown’s clothing, according to the incident report. The man who called police told officers Brown became upset when he asked her to leave, then grabbed a gas can, dumped fuel on the floor of the garage with a lit torch in her hand and threatened “I will kill us all,” the report states.

The reporting officer noted several large puddles of suspected gasoline and an overwhelming smell from the garage and said based on her statement, he “believed that she showed an utter disregard for human life.”

Prosecutors filed charges March 24 of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and felony bail jumping against Brown, who was freed March 29 after posting a $500 cash bond. But a judge issued a warrant March 30 when Brown did not appear in the courtroom for a scheduled hearing.

A court appearance is set for April 4.