Hello! I’m Lolly, a sweet, handsome kitty who was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after I didn’t appreciate the changes in my home.

I am a beautiful cat, if I may say so myself, and one you normally wouldn’t find in a shelter with my cute little Persian face. I love to be around people and am a complete snuggle bug. All I need is a lap to call my own. Could it be you?

If you think I could be the cat for you then come visit me soon!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. This feature is a courtesy of Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. This feature is brought to you by Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.