By Shereen Siewert

A second person is facing felony charges in connection with the near-fatal overdose of a Wausau man in January, court records show.

Sou Thao, 29, was charged March 4 with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering heroin and felony bail jumping in connection with the case. A 20-year-old Mosinee woman, Ivy Zastrow-Hanson, was the first to be charged in the incident.

The overdose was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at a home in the 700 block of Nina Avenue in Wausau. Police say the man who overdosed was given three doses of Narcan by his girlfriend before rescue crews and officers arrived. The man was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where he was treated and questioned.

Zastrow-Hanson faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering heroin, possession of narcotic drugs and other related offenses. Her case was filed Jan. 14 in Marathon County Circuit Court. Police say Zastrow-Hanson was arrested the morning of Jan. 12 at an east-side tavern, which led investigators to identify Thao as the man who allegedly sourced the drugs for Zastrow-Hanson, who is accused of reselling the drugs to the man who overdosed.

Zastrow-Hanson was on probation for a burglary conviction, part of a withheld sentence, when she was arrested.

Thao, who is free after posting a $5,000 cash bond, is due in court May 26 for a preliminary hearing in the case. Court records show he has three additional open Marathon County cases with charges ranging from intimidating a victim to obstruction.

Zastrow-Hanson remains jailed on a $20,000 cash bond. On Jan. 24, she was bound over for trial. A pretrial conference is set for April 14.