Mary A. Buch

Mary Ann (Mikulencak) Buch went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 23, 2022. She was born in Goodrich, Wisconsin, on April 4, 1922. With courage, strength and purpose, Mary was blessed to enjoy a full life just shy of 100 years.

Mary was the daughter of Thomas and Marie Mikulencak, immigrants from Czechoslovakia. Thomas passed away when Mary was two years old, leaving Marie a widow with five children and the family farm. Marie unwaveringly passed on her faith to her children and, through God’s providence, began meeting with a small group of Christians in her home on Sunday mornings. This gathering became known as Goodrich Baptist Church. These foundational years would prove to be the legacy of faith passed down from Mary and her siblings to the successive generations.

At age 17, Mary moved to Chicago to live with her oldest sister, Anna, and work part-time as a maid. She described these happy experiences as some of her best memories. On September 4, 1943, she married Paul Herman Buch from Medford, Wisconsin. They lived and worked on their farm until 1946, after which time they moved to Wausau, Wisconsin, became lifelong residents and raised five children. On June 7, 1977, Paul suddenly passed away; Mary remained a widow for nearly 45 years.

Mary’s love for Christ inspired in her a desire and joy to serve others. Hospitality was always prevalent in her home in a variety of ways to countless guests. At Bible Truth Chapel, she often helped in the kitchen, cared for toddlers in the AWANA nursery, and played the piano for youth activities. For many years she served as a cook at Riverside and Living Waters Bible Camps, youth ministries to which she was fully committed.

Mary immensely enjoyed the outdoors and working in her large garden; she regularly canned and preserved fruits and vegetables to last throughout the year. Her home often had the aroma of freshly baked goods, ready to serve at a moment’s notice. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, never hesitating to provide a welcome to all. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by parents Thomas and Marie Mikulencak, husband Paul Buch, siblings Anna Macik, Joseph, John, Frank and Rose Mikul, Anthony Mikulencak, and daughter-in-law LuAnn Buch.

Mary is survived by her children John (Carol) Buch, James (Elaine) Buch, Paul (Valerie) Buch, Phillip (Rebecca) Buch, Karen (Kenneth) Ness; grandchildren Jeremy (Susanna) Buch, Jason (Courtney) Buch, Johanna Buch, Jessica Buch, Andrew Buch, Erika (Stephen) Balderston, Stephanie (Adam) Sarff, Daniel (Karla) Ness, Kevin (Jennah) Ness, Matthew (Kaiti) Buch, and Bethany (Nate) Hettinga; and great-grandchildren Joel, Cora, Owen and Ava Buch; Camille, Olivia and Everett Balderston; Noah, Emma, Whitney and Jared Sarff; Oaks, James, Jude, Caroline, Asher and Julia Ness.

Services for Mary will be held on April 2, 2022, at Bible Truth Chapel, 1600 N. 1st Ave, Wausau, WI. Visitation will begin at 9:00am, followed by a Celebration of Life at 10:30am. Lunch will be served after the service. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, 235962 N. Troy St. Wausau WI 54403.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Goodrich Community Church, N3258 Spring Dr. Athens, WI 54411, or Living Waters Bible Camp at www.lwbc.org/donate.

Myron H. Denzine

Myron Henry Denzine, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, under the wonderful care at Hospice House in Wausau, WI.

Myron was born on January 9, 1929, to Leo and Minnie (Hoff) Denzine. He was a hardworker throughout his life, first he worked at his family farm, then moving on to working at a local cheese factory, and finally working at Weyerhaeuser paper factory where he retired. On April 17, 1950, Myron married Delores Henrietta Adams and raised 3 children together.

He enjoyed spending his days fishing, go to the family cottage, gardening, and most of all, he loved spending every moment with his family. He will be remembered for his love at card games and how he always had the upper hand at winning against any member of the family.

Myron is survived by daughter; Susan (Larry) Frick of Wauwatosa, WI, son; Michael Denzine of Weston, grandchildren; Tammy (Pete) Sjostrom, Randy (Tiffany) Neiter, Rita (Glen) Wiesneski, Angie Frick, Andrea (Llelder) Velasquez, Jennifer (Jason) Denzine-Kluck, and Shane (Roxi) Denzine, and 15 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife; Delores, his daughter; Sally, his brothers; Galen, Leon, Lawrence, and Delbert.

A service will take place on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 11:30am at Restlawn Memorial Park – Chapel. A visitation will take place prior at Helke Funeral Home at 10:00am until 11:00am. There will be a procession from the funeral home to the cemetery. Helke Funeral Home – Wausau is assisting the family with arrangements; you can share memories and condolences at www.helke.com.

Elizabeth Buffington-Hanson

Elizabeth Buffington-Hanson died peacefully in her sleep at the too young of age 57. She was born October 19, 1964 in Wausau, WI and attended DC Everest School. From there she worked incredibly hard to become a supervisor at Fiskars before moving to Tomahawk, WI to work at Harley-Davidson and volunteer with many local charities where she made many lifelong friends and memories.

She was the kind of person you would meet and just never could forget. She had the ability to carry an entire room with her boisterous, loud and absolutely radiant personality. Her kindness radiated from her and will live on from within all the people whose lives she had touched. Kindness that gave her the strength and determination to be the caretaker for her parents and many siblings. A world without her presence around for those she loved will feel a little less bright, but her energetic life and light will carry on in all of us and help add the brightness back.

Beyond being an amazing person, she was an absolutely incredible mother, grandmother, friend and sister. She is survived by her children Joseph (Renee) Hanson and Amanda (Dustin) Schell. Her grandchildren (who meant nothing short of the world to her): Grace, Carter, Maverick, and Brody. She also lives on in the lives and spirits of her siblings Dan, Cindy (Rob), Tom and Steve (Brenda) and many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Breeze and Jerry.

Celebration of Life will be held at 7 PM Friday, April 1, 2022 at Brainard Funeral Home- Weston Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston with Pastor Greg Laska officiating. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery at 10 AM on Saturday 2, 2022. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 PM on Friday.

“Grief never ends, but it changes. It’s a passage. Not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness. Nor a lack of faith. It is the price of love.” – unknown

Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.

Wilma J. Hamilton

Wilma J. Hamilton, age 80, of Wausau died on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Pride TLC with her family by her side after a short battle with Leukemia.

Wilma was born on March 4, 1942 in Hastings, Michigan to the late Basil and Fern (Moore) Tobias. She graduated from Grand Rapids School of the Bible and Music with a degree in Music. It was here that she met Duane Hamilton. The two were united in marriage on October 3, 1964 at Cedar Creek Bible Church in Delton, Michigan. They would later move to Wausau where Wilma was employed at the Family Resource Center. Wilma enjoyed gardening, camping and genealogy.

Wilma is survived by her husband of 57 years, Duane Hamilton; children Dan (Carrie) Hamilton and Dawn (Kurt) Engebrecht; grandchildren Brendan, Jordyn and Kyra Hamilton and Ian (Brenda) Engebrecht, Felicia Engebrecht and Josiah Engebrecht; great grandson Peter James Engebrecht; siblings Eugene (Linda) Tobias and Kendall (Joanne) Tobias; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St., Wausau. The Rev. Dave Mahler will officiate. The service will be livestreamed and can be accessed by visiting www.brainardfuneral.com and clicking on Wilma’s obituary. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Highland Community Church, 1005 N 28th Ave., Wausau.

Edward Zuidema

Edward “Eddie” Zuidema, 98 of Weston, WI passed away on Monday March 28, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Eddie was born on December 28, 1923 in Almelo, Holland to the late Mattinus and Aaltje Zuidema. On September 20, 1947 he married Fredricka Jo Berfelo. They immigrated to America April 1954. They had eight children together and she preceded him in death in January 1968. In April 1980 Eddie married Mary Bicknell at the First Presbyterian Church in Wausau. Eddie started working as a Barber apprentice in Holland at age 14. He owned and operated Eddie’s Barber Shop in Wausau, retiring in November 2008 at age 84 after working 70 years in the business. Eddie also raised birds as a hobby, and was a previous Caged Bird Club of WI president. He loved to build things, listen to classical music, watch soccer and read John Grisham novels.

He is survived by his wife Mary Zuidema of Weston. His eight children, Joann Zuidema (John Rogers) Plover, WI, Lynda Semkow, Bow, NH, Kathy (Brent) Enterline, Sun Prairie, WI, Marvin (Crystal) Zuidema, Colgate, WI, Myron (Sharon) Zuidema Cotopaxi, CO, Stan (Bonnie) Zuidema, Green Bay, WI, Robin (Karen) Zuidema, Marathon City, WI, Annette (Jon) Vandehey, Junction City, WI Three step-children, Robert (Martha) Dick, NJ, Connie (Tim) Easker, Mondovi, WI and Kristen Dick Cox, State College, PA. He is further survived by 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, wife Fredricka, brother Tonjes Zuidema and sisters Gees, Janke and Jitske and son-in-law John Semkow. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Covenant Community Presbyterian Church, 1806 Weston Ave. Schofield, WI. The Pastor Jim Gates will officiate. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery Wausau.

June M. Pophal

June Marie Drumm Meurett Pophal, 80 years old, died natural causes on March 25, 2022 in Wausau, Wisconsin. She was born July 24, 1941 to Alfred and Dorothy Drumm in Wausau, Wisconsin, where she enjoyed all that life had to offer, until her passing.

She is survived by her children Julie, Chris, Andy, Tony, and his wife Jodie, along with Dawn and her husband Mike Bartz, Kim, Michael, and Lisa Pophal, along with siblings James and wife Pam Drumm, and Mary Meade. She is preceded in death by her brother Peter. In addition, June is further survived by many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

June was well known for her love of animals. She loved her kitty’s, gardening, and cooking. On Sunday and any other Packer time, she was a lover of Packer football games. She, throughout her career, was a fabulous cook. She retired as a professional chef. June was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran church.

No services are being held at this time.

Richard Rappa

Richard Rappa, 77, died on December 6th, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born September 2nd, 1944, in Milwaukee to parents Norbert and Anna (Bartaczewicz) Rappa. He married Serena Gryzinski in Milwaukee on September 13th, 1969. They were married for 52 years.

Richard grew up in Milwaukee and went on to serve in the air force during the Vietnam war. Afterwards he worked a few jobs in the Milwaukee area including Falk and Bradley Corporation before he was able to realize his dream of moving north and settled in Kronenwetter. He worked at Greenheck Fan Corporation as a credit manager for 30 years. In addition, he was very active in the community where he coached little league baseball and taught CCD for years at St. Marks before becoming a member of St. Therese parish. He also served on the Kronenwetter redevelopment authority commission for 13 years.

Dick never met a stranger. People who knew him would say he was a very positive and friendly guy with a big personality. To kids he was known as Donald Duck as he had a spot-on impression of him, that he loved to share with little ones. He was a social butterfly and enjoyed catching up with fellow walkers during his daily walks at the Cedar Creek mall and morning coffee with the guys. He enjoyed fishing (especially in Canada), hunting and monthly card game with friends but his true passion was golf and he played every chance he got. He participated in the Thursday night golf league at Pine Valley golf course and thoroughly enjoyed his “business meetings” on the greens as he tried to collect as much candy as he could.

He enjoyed sports and was a dedicated fan of the Green Bay Packers. When he wasn’t watching or enjoying sports, he enjoyed testing his luck at the casino hoping to hit it big and have them “show him the money.”

The time he spent with his family meant a lot of him. His children and grandchildren were the apple of his eye.

Richard was the loving father of 3 children: Richele (Louis) Bohm, Massachusetts, Dean, Georgia and David (Laurie) Rappa, Sparta. Proud grandparents of Dominic, Ashlyn, Connor Bohm and Harper.

His brothers and sisters include Thomas (Pamela) St Germain, Jerry, Saint Germain, Judith (Mike) Hackett, Virginia and Sharon (Dr. Richard) Bagnall, Virginia. His sister in law Claudia Dorobilski, Franklin, and brother in law Gregory Gryzinski, West Allis. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and additional family members and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents Norbert and Anna Rappa, father and mother-in-law Claude and Irene Gryzinski and brother-in-law Robert Dorobilski.

A service to remember both Richard and his wife Serena’s lives will be held on April 19th, 2022 at St. Therese Church in Rothschild, WI. Visitation will be from 9:30 -11:00 am, the service at 11:00 am followed by sharing happy memories at the Relocation bar at noon in Kronenwetter, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Therese Catholic Church, http://sttheresecc.org or Peyton’s Promise, https://www.peytonspromise.org/

Our family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Aspirus hospital for their loving care.

Serena Rappa

Serena Rappa, 75, died December 7th, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born December 2nd, 1946, in Milwaukee, to parents Claude and Irene (Janik) Gryzinski. She married Richard Rappa in Milwaukee on September 13th, 1969. They were married for 52 years.

She worked as a medical secretary in Milwaukee and in retail for Treasure Island before moving to Kronenwetter. Her favorite job was that of mom and homemaker. She loved spending time with her family. As her children got older she babysat for many years before working at Target as a department manager for 13 years.

People who knew her might have said she was quiet and a bit of an introvert until they got to know her. She was a warm and caring person who liked to chat with those who she was close with. She was an avid reader for many years and enjoyed making her own crafts, sewing and shopping. She also enjoyed movies and watching her favorite shows. She also had a big heart and loved to help people. Near or far she was a phone call away when someone needed to talk or needed her help.

She enjoyed traveling or testing her luck at the casino. Time with friends was also important to her, but she was most content just being at home and spending time with her family. Most of all she loved being a sister, wife, mom and Busia (grandma.) But what brought her most joy was her grandchildren. Despite the distance, she was close with each of them. She would spend time having lunch via video chat, listening to them play the piano, sing or talking with them when they were having a tough time.

Her faith was important to her and she was an active member of St Therese parish.

Serena was the loving mother of 3 children: Richele (Louis) Bohm, Massachussets, Dean, Georgia and David (Laurie) Rappa, Sparta. Proud grandparents of Dominic, Ashlyn, Connor Bohm and Harper.

Her sister Claudia Dorobilski, Franklin and her brother, Greg Gryzinski, West Allis. Her brothers and sisters in law Thomas (Pamela) St Germain, Jerry, Saint Germain, Judith (Mike) Hackett, Virginia, and Sharon (Dr. Richard) Bagnall, Virginia. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and additional family members and friends.

Serena was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Rappa, her parents Claude and and Irene Gryzinski, father and mother in law, Norbert and Anna Rappa and brother in law Robert Dorobilski.

A service to remember both Serena and her husband Richard’s lives will be held on April 19th, 2022 at St. Therese Church in Rothschild, WI. Visitation will be from 9:30 -11:00 am, the service at 11:00 am followed by sharing happy memories at the Relocation bar at noon in Kronenwetter, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Therese Catholic Church, http://sttheresecc.org or Peyton’s Promise, https://www.peytonspromise.org/

Our family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Aspirus hospital for their loving care.

Maynard J. Page

Maynard John Page of Weston, WI died on March 29, 2022, with his children at his side. He lived more than a full life having traveled 93+ laps around the sun.

Maynard was born on November 16, 1928, the only son and second child of Katherine and John Page.

Maynard was truly a unique individual. God broke the mold after he was born. He and his two sisters grew up on the family farm in Hatley, WI. Maynard loved to recount tales as the family’s sole designated “rock-picker” and farm hand. He relished breaking away from his farm obligations to play baseball with his buddies on nearby farms. His dual rock-picking and baseball careers were later derailed when he was drafted into the Korean War where he courageously served his country overseas as a combat engineer. Upon returning to the states, he married Esther Gorecki and resided in Wausau, WI. Maynard worked at Marathon Electric as a machinist until his retirement.

Maynard spent every moment he could in the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing and tending to his wonderful gardens. He caught the “golf bug” mid-life and never turned back. When not slaying deer, knocking partridge out of the sky, ice-fishing or firing pars and birdies, he enjoyed competitive dancing. He was an accomplished waltz and polka dancer.

Maynard is survived by four children and one sister; Alan (Bonnie) Pagryzinski of Sundance, WY, Lynn Pohl of Lafayette, IN, Renee (Michael) O’Connor of Humble, TX, James (Tracey) Page of Houston, TX and his sister, Betty Wagner of Ringle, WI. He has eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Claire Rusinek.

The family is forever in debt to his neighbor, Sylvester Hintz, for his help throughout the years.

Maynard will have a private family ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals at www.aspca.org. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Wayne H. Kuss

Wayne H Kuss passed away peacefully with his wife Mary Sue by his side at Aspirus Hospice House on Tuesday March 29, 2022.

Wayne was born in River Falls, WI. Wayne is a graduate of UW River Falls where he received a B.S. Economics. Wayne was married to Kathleen Engel in 1963. They moved to Wausau in June of 1964 after spending some time in both Eau Claire and Milwaukee. Wayne was an Insurance Adjuster. After moving to Wausau, he began working with MSI Insurance, as a Sr. Field Claim Representative, now known as Country Financial. Wayne enjoyed serving customers and agents working with everyone so very much. They were blessed with the birth of their daughter Kelly Elizabeth Kuss on October 21, 1970.

In 1976, he joined the Wausau Noon Optimist and served many roles in his 46 years as an active member. He served on the Optimist Board of Directors from 1978-1979, he was awarded the Youth Appreciation Week Chairman and his efforts to bring the Positive Contributions of Youth to the attention of the Public 1981, Optimist of the year 1981, Oratorical contest chairman 1981, Keyman award in both 1982 and 1983, Outstanding Service Membership Chair 2007-2008.

Wayne was a member of the Marathon County Agriculture Society and received an Award of Appreciation for 6 years of dedicated service as a member of the Board of Directors presented to him on 11-7-2013. Wayne enjoyed being on the Wisconsin Valley Fair Board. He sourced local entertainment in the exhibition building, enjoying the apple pie contest and Princess Tea with the Fairest of the Fair. He coached 5-8th grade Boys Basketball with his good friend John Durkee at Our Saviors Lutheran Church and Girls Basketball 4-8th grade and at Trintiy Lutheran School with John Cherwinka.

Wayne’s service to his community awarded him several honors. He was the secretary of the Antique Auto Club from 1972-1974. He also received a Certificate from the Riverview School Park for his many volunteer hours. Wayne was also a member of the Jenny Falls Wine Club, a Friends book club both in person and over zoom. He loved a good mystery novel. Wayne enjoyed throwing parties at his home for any occasion. Some of the signature yearly parties were Chili/Pie cookoffs, Talk Like a Pirate Day, Kentucky Derby Day, Mardi Gras, Holiday Tom and Jerry’s and his favorite, 4th of July. Wayne loved his craft projects, designing and painting wooden Christmas tree ornaments, and lately making stand up porch greeters.

In December of 2003, Wayne married Mary Sue Edens and became a step father to 3 additional children and was gifted 4 grandchildren. They enjoyed spending time with them at their cabin in the Harrison Hills on Pickerel Lake where Wayne and his family participated in boat parades, great fun! Wayne was extremely proud of all of his children, family and friends. He has always put others needs first.

He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers with his niece, Kristin Kuss from Las Vegas. They would call each other when the Packers made a touchdown, and was great fun.

Wayne enjoyed attending church at the Trinity Lutheran Spiritual Life Center, where children had their special sermon and the church service was praise.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Mary Sue Edens Kuss, daughter- Kelly Kuss-Raleigh, NC, step-children, Andrew D. Bartelt Merrill, Bethany (Scott) Marcott-Marathon City, Matthew (Penny) Bartelt- Wausau, grandchildren Phillip (Lyddia) Marcott, George & Saxon Bartelt, Austin Bartelt, great-grand child Brantley, former wife Kathleen E. Kuss, brother Donald E. (Betsy) Kuss, sisters-in-law Jean Edens and Ruth Kuss, brother-in-law David (Cathy) Edens, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Wayne was preceded in death by his mother Betty, his father Herman, his brothers Jack, Roger, Phillip, his sister Janet and his brother-in-law, James Eden.

Wayne was always a positive person and always said, “Everything is going to be ok.”

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau. Rev. Timothy Smith will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and again on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until time of services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Community Foundation on behalf of the Wausau Noon Optimist, PO Box 1611, Wausau, Wi 54402.

Wayne and Mary Sue both belong to the Wausau Noon Optimist, this is the Creed.

The Optimist Creed

Promise Yourself:

To be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind.

To talk health, happiness and prosperity to every person you meet.

To make all your friends feel that there is something in them.

To look at the sunny side of everything and make your optimism come true.

To think only of the best, to work only for the best and to expect only the best.

To be just as enthusiastic about the success of others as you are about your own.

To forget the mistakes of the past and press on to the greater achievements of the future.

To wear a cheerful countenance at all times and give every living creature you meet a smile.

To give so much time to the improvement of yourself that you have no time to criticize others.

To be too large for worry, too noble for anger, too strong for fear, and too happy to permit the presence of trouble.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com