Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear Editor:

When did School Board elections become political? First I get info from a group called “Get Involved Wisconsin.Inc”, who remain anonymous, who suggest not to vote for Jane Rusch, whom I do not know. Today I got info from candidates “who are supported by the Democrats” whom I also do not know. The school board should not be aligned with any political party but work for the good of the students.

Keep to the issues, please.

Connie Michlig, Wausau