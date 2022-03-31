WESTON – D.C. Everest Performing Arts will present “County Fair: A Country Hits Musical,” April 6 through April 10 at the DCE Senior High Theater in Weston.

This is a unique opportunity for the community as DCE Performing Arts is the first school in the nation to license this musical comedy.

The musical is Inspired by Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” and showcases popular country hits like “Chicken Fried,” “Hey Good Lookin’,” “The House That Built Me” and “Thank God I’m a Country Boy.”

Performance schedule

April 6 — 6:30 p.m.

April 7 — 6:30 p.m.

April 8 — 7 p.m.

April 9 — 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

April 10 — 1 p.m.

Buying tickets in advance is highly encouraged and they are available at dce.booktix.com.

Raffle and carnival

Attendees can enter to win a raffle basket (10 baskets, each valued between $250-$400). In addition, attendees can participate in games (for both children and adults) at the County Fair Carnival that will take place 90 minutes prior to the April 8 – 10 performances.