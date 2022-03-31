Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
Stacy Buchberger, 50, of Weston. March 28, 2022: Battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing an officer
Shantia L. Swift, 31, of Wausau. March 25, 2022: Failure to report to jail, intentionally fail to submit a biological specimen
Tyler C. Morger, 39, of Merrill. March 30, 2022: Possession of THC (2nd or greater,) resisting or obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
Sara J. Croft, 43, of Wausau. March 28, 2022: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer
Miguel A. Ponce-Rodriguez, 30, of Merrill. March 28, 2022: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon
Kyle D. Gustum, 27, of Stetsonville. March 28, 2022: Theft of movable property
Lance J. Meidl, 48, of Wausau. March 28, 2022: Attempted forgery, forgery, bail jumping, fraud against a financial institution,
Benjamin R. Moser, 27, of Wausau. March 28, 2022: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, resisting or obstructing an officer
Damianne C. Miller, 26, of Mosinee. March 30, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Daniel A. Bock, 31. March 30, 2022: Bail jumping, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia
Erin L. Broome, 40, of Weston. March 28, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jenna L. Gray, 37, of Wausau. March 28, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child, possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places, bail jumping
Jenna L. Slaby, 28 of Wausau. March 24, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
Khampai Sayawong, 46, of Wausau. March 28, 2022: Maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC
Forest Meyer, 42, of Rothschild. March 31, 2022: False imprisonment, disorderly conduct
Renee B. Bennish, 44, of Wausau. March 24, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
Alyssa A. Slocum, 25,. March 24, 2022: Bail jumping, intentionally abandon an animal
Adam D. Willhite, 41, of Minocqua. March 31, 2022: Fourth-offense OWI, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, operating while revoked
Douglas S. Reed, 50, of Wausau. March 24, 2022: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
Dominic P.J. Freye, 41, of Mosinee. March 24, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
