MARSHFIELD – Security Health Plan of Wisconsin, Inc., has named Kelly Wilson as director of compliance and privacy, the company announced today.

Kelly Wilson

Wilson has extensive experience facilitating and administering compliance and regulatory activities in the health care industry. Her expertise will help ensure Security Health Plan continues to successfully navigate the highly regulated health insurance landscape.

“Kelly possesses an unmatched understanding of all the components necessary to develop and maintain a first-rate compliance program,” said Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Lisa Boero in a news release. “This promotion recognizes Kelly’s many accomplishments over the course of her career with Security Health Plan. We’re excited to have her as our compliance director.”

Wilson has been with Security Health Plan and Marshfield Clinic Health System for more than 17 years and has held a variety of positions along the way. Most recently, as compliance specialist for the Health Plan, she supported compliance program operations, contributed to the development, maintenance and updating of the annual compliance work plan, as well as obtained information needed to conduct risk assessments, investigations and audit reports. Other positions Wilson held include provider data technician, utilization review specialist and government relations specialist.

Wilson holds an associate degree in business administration – human resources from Mid-State Technical College. She also has a bachelor’s degree in business administration – industrial-organizational psychology from Southern New Hampshire University.