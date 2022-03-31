Dear editor,

My name is Lindsey Lewitzke, current D.C. Everest School Board member, who is up for re-election on April 5. My husband, Jeremy, and I are DCE alumni, own a business in the district and our kids are future Evergreens. We love this community and I have dedicated my time and efforts to impacting the place we call home.

In addition to serving the past three years as a DCE School Board member, I also sit on the DCE Education Foundation as the board president and the Alumni Association Board. In the community, I sit on the Woodson YMCA Board of Directors, I serve as the president of the Lewitzke Foundation and coach youth sports. I was the executive director of Wausau Events from 2015-2017. I also was the chairperson for the DCE Vote Yes Committee dedicated to passing the 2018 school district referendum. I was recognized as a 20 under 40 recipient in 2017.

Currently the DCE School Board has seven perspectives from seven individuals – no groups of people. School Board members are non-partisan, which means each person brings his/her own perspective, isn’t biased and isn’t tied to any party or votes on party lines, but rather what is best for the district and community. I have done that and will continue to do that if re-elected.

You may have seen my yard signs or ads – these are visual aids to remind voters to vote, but mostly I hope it is the actions I have taken and the trust I have gained from the community in these past three years that is what voters will have a positive association with. I have remained respectful, active and hard-working. With the pandemic and new superintendent search, state budget freezes and mental health issues, we have made tough decisions. I stand by every one of my decisions, which included opening schools for the 2020-2021 school year in September and putting health decisions back into families’ choices. We have created new board goals, which include Great Place to Learn, Great Place to Work and Great Community. Through this all, we have accepted public comments, which have been at times pointed, harsh and lacking respect. We took them all in and worked to continue to mold our district into the best we can be. If a school board is ever satisfied with where they are at, they aren’t doing enough. If re-elected, I will continue to vote with the best interests of stakeholders in mind – not just my own interests.

To me, being a school board member isn’t just that. It is aiding the district with my time, talents and resources beyond the scope of board member duties. It is showing appreciation for teachers and staff through thoughtful little thank you’s, providing students with opportunities for experiences that enhance their education, and providing means beyond DCE through the Lewitzke scholarships. I am a proud alumnus, philanthropic community member and board member.

I am experienced as a board member in various capacities and organizations. I have and will continue to dedicate my time and efforts to be impactful on the school board and also in the community. I am 100 percent committed to the DCE School District. Experience. Commitment. Impact.

I respectfully ask for your vote on April 5.

Thank you,

Lindsey Lewitzke

