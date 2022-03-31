Dear editor,

Strong public schools are a foundational element of any thriving community. In Wausau, our schools have a history of community involvement and success. Success, however, does not happen without sustained community support with our time, talents and resources.

April 5, voters in the Wausau School District will be asked a referendum question regarding school funding. I encourage you to review and support.

Several years ago, state legislation was signed that placed these types of school funding decisions squarely on school district residents. Simply, these extraordinary expenditures to maintain (beyond routine maintenance) and update facilities need to come before district voters.

This funding request addresses the needs of the Wausau School District’s aging secondary school infrastructure, provides classroom expansion in several crowded elementary schools, updates the safety and security of all facilities, and does so in a way that still provides tax relief to homeowners.

I will be voting yes for Wausau Schools on April 5, supporting our schools and our community.

Paul Herold of Rib Mountain

