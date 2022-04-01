Damakant Jayshi

Days after the Ethics Board issued a strong rebuke against her, Wausau Alder Debra Ryan accused the body of overstepping its authority and threatened to file federal lawsuits against its members.

The lawsuit threat was issued in a letter by her attorney from Ellison and O’Connor, LLC. Ryan’s attorney, Brandon O’Connor, also asked City Attorney Anne Jacobson to take action within 48 hours.

“We respectfully request that you, as city attorney, intervene immediately, confer with the city’s liability insurance carrier, and respond with the city’s plan to correct this matter within 48 hours,” said the letter, dated March 30. “We stand ready to sign a release if swift and appropriate action is taken to redress the actions of this out-of-control city board.”

Neither Ryan nor her attorney clarified what they meant by “correct this matter within 48 hours.”

However, Ryan, in an email sent after this story initially published, said she believes that the board knowingly exceeded their duties and exposed themselves to personal liability.”We expect the ethics board to expunge all editorial comments and condemnations from their records,” Ryan wrote. “Each day that passes without a corrections means Ms. Ryan will need more to make her whole.”

On Monday, the Ethics Board delivered a scathing rebuke against Ryan, who represents Dist. 11 on the City Council, terming her actions related to Marathon County Supervisor William Harris as “repugnant” and “reckless” but said her behavior did not violate the city’s Code of Ethics as currently written. As a result, the group dismissed Harris’ complaint against Ryan, who has denied any ethics code violation related to her behavior.

Ryan’s attorney said the Board’s “extended commentary and caustic condemnations went way beyond their statutory charge in an obvious attempt to inflict severe reputational punishment to an election.” Ryan has drawn a challenger in Chad Henke, who the incumbent has accused of conspiring with Mayor Katie Rosenberg to defeat her in the election. Both Rosenberg and Henke have denied the allegation.

Harris, who represents Dist. 3 on the Marathon County Board of Supervisors, filed the complaint on Dec. 7, four months after he sent a letter to Ryan asking her to apologize for trying to interfere with his employment and making untrue statements about him.

The Ethics Board said it found the codes as written inadequate and expressed its interest to recommend changes. Amy such recommendation has to be approved by the City Council.

Ryan has objected to any change in the codes.

“The fact that the Board called for changes in the Code with the express desire to empower themselves with the ability to punish Ryan for things that she said and did that were not violations of law clearly shows that the Board was aware that they were acting outside of the law,” her attorney’s letter said. “As such, the members of the Board should be advised that they are individually liable for abusing their offices to violate Ryan’s civil rights and will be named personally in any federal lawsuit.” It is not clear whether Ryan has already decided to file the lawsuits.

Ryan once again accused the Ethics Board of bias.

“Mayor Katie Rosenberg’s hand appointed ethics board has shown its bias and has overstepped its authority,” Ryan said. “This will cause the cost to city taxpayers of Will Harris’s ethics complaint to continue to escalate in the upcoming months to come.”

But unclear is what Ryan intended by referring to the group as “hand-appointed,” since the mayor makes appointments that are then confirmed by the City Council. All current Ethics Board members were unanimously approved, with Ryan voting to confirm four of them. She abstained from voting in the case of an alternate member’s confirmation in January since the board’s investigation of Harris’ complaint had already begun.