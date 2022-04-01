Wausau Pilot & Review

Spirits 101 is a weekly feature from Wausau Pilot & Review and Timekeeper Distillery.

Gin: How is it made?

By Dan Weber | Timekeeper Distillery

Gin is essentially vodka infused with botanical oils. Traditional gins are made with a heavy hand of juniper and one or two other herbs or spices. It has heavy notes of pine and bitterness.

Many craft distilleries are taking a different approach. Although we are required to use juniper to make gin, a lot of us are using a variety of herbs spices and even fruit peals (see our ingredients in the video). This is giving newer gins a fun, citrusy, peppery, and complex profile that is great to drink over the rocks or in a cocktail.

Cheers!