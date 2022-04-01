Arlene J. Dommisse

Arlene J. Dommisse, age 78, of Wausau, passed away, March 26, 2022, under the care of Heartland Hospice, Stevens Point.

Arlene was born in Sheboygan on August 8, 1943, to Bernard and Maude (Otte) Senkbeil. She graduated from South High School in Sheboygan. Arlene worked in customer service for various companies including: Vollrath Company, Borg Textiles, 7up Bottling Company, and Graebel Van Lines. Arlene was united in marriage July 7, 1978, to James Dommisse.

She liked to cross stitch, loved boating, gardening, snowmobiling, spending time with family and friends.

Survived by her husband of 43 years, her children: Dave Damrow of La Crosse, Kristi (Pat) Clifford of Rib Mountain, Gina Bogenschutz of Sheboygan and Danielle (fiancé Tom Muellenbach) Dommisse of Fond du Lac, sister Nancy Senkbeil of Greenbay. Arlene is further survived by her 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Highland Community Church, 1005 N. 28th Ave., Wausau. Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Hinds will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service on Saturday at the church.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau is assisting the family with arrangements. You may leave messages and condolences for her family at helke.com.

LeRoy C. Deland

LeRoy C. Deland, 83, died Monday, March 28, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.

He was born October 28, 1938 in Wausau, son of the late Roy and Evelyn (Prahl) Deland. On November 2, 1957 he married Linda Westberg in Wausau. She survives.

LeRoy owned Deland Electric and Heating. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping in his motorhome. Recently, he looked forward to the days family came over to play a game of Phase 10, Skip-Bo or Uno.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Deland; sister, Ellen Fitzke; children, Jeff (Sandy) Deland, Dan Deland, Steve Deland, Tim (Judy) Deland, Barry (Kim) Deland, Brenda (Gary) and Keith (Jessie) Deland; 26 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Merriam and a brother, Dale Deland.

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Henry R. Wojciechowski

Henry (Hank) R Wojciechowski, of Weston, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital in the Palliative Care Unit.



Hank was born December 12, 1932 in Schofield, WI to the late John and Helen (Chack) Wojciechowski, the fifth of seven children. He entered the Army at the age of 17. He served during the Korean War and received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his service.



On September 11, 1954 he was united in marriage to Eileen Heisler at St James Catholic Church in Wausau. To this marriage, six loving children were added to their family, Gary, Mary, David, Lynn, Patrick and William.

Hank and Eileen owned and operated the Hank & Eileen’s Down the Hill Bar in Schofield. Hank and Eileen enjoyed traveling throughout the years to many locations. Hank worked his entire career at Wausau Papers in Brokaw, retiring in 1994.

In their retirement, Hank and Eileen moved up north to their home on Paradise Lake in St Germaine that Hank built and they enjoyed making many fond memories with their family up north. Hank enjoyed fishing on the lake, deer hunting, playing cards, meeting new friends on their travels and visiting with family and friends. Hank and Eileen enjoyed many years of traveling in their motor homes with their dog Pixie and spent many winters enjoying the south including Arizona as one of their favorite destinations. They also were able to take a road trip to Alaska as one of their very first motor home vacations.



In addition to his wife, Eileen, Hank is survived by his six children and their families: Gary (Cindy), Mary (Roger) Priebe, David (Cindy), Lynn (Donnie) Brzezinski, Patrick, and William; and his 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Alice Caulkins, JJ (Lola), and Hubbie (Gerrie).



Hank is predeceased by his parents, John and Helen; daughter-in-law, Jackie Wojciechowski; brothers, Stanley (Sta) (Elise) Chack and Clarence (Woody) (Eleanor) Wojciechowski, and sister, Virginia (Gina) (Don) Schulz.



Memorial services will be held in Hank’s honor on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at John J Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Ave., Schofield with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery, Wausau, WI with full Military honors.



Per families request all people attending the visitation and service must wear a face mask.



John J Buettgen Funeral Home in Schofield is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Joan A. Burdette

Joan Arline Burdette, age 90, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 28th 2022. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her grandchildren. She was born on December 27th, 1931 to Ernest and Gladys Prosser in Uhrichsville, Ohio. Joan was a graduate of Dennison High School and attended Sinclair Community College. She was raised by her maternal grandmother Emma and her grandfather Charles.



Joan married James Donald Burdette on May 4th, 1963 and raised three children together. She worked for 32 years as a secretary at Wright Patterson Airforce base for generals, colonels, and senior executives alike. She lived many happy years in Ohio. Eventually, Joan moved to Wisconsin in 2000 to be closer with her daughter and grandchildren. When she moved to Wisconsin, she attended Christ Community Church in Schofield and attended there for over two decades. She loved the Lord and was the church’s greeter for many years. Joan enjoyed flowers, the beach, spending time with her grandchildren, going to parks, and loved eating a well-done steak.



Joan is preceded in death by her husband, James and her daughter, Dianne. Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons, Gary (Angelina) Burdette and Barry (Vanessa) Burdette; her grandchildren, Bradley Hamann, Brittany (Lucas) Raduechel, Ryan Hamann, Shawn, Lexy, Brandon, Cody, Lauren and Taylor Burdette. She has two great grandchildren: Tommy and Halen, and a third great-grandchild on the way.



Her memorial service will be held at Christ Community Church in Schofield, WI on Saturday, April 9th 2022. Public visitation will begin at 12 p.m, with her funeral service following at 2 p.m.



Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS