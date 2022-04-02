Colin Hanson, a fifth-grade teacher at the Edgar School District spoke at the Wausau American Legion Post 10 meeting at Bunkers Restaurant on March 15, 2022. He talked about the Edgar School District’s “A Walk in Their Shoes” program which includes four presentations this year.

The program includes: “Emmanuel’s Dream”, Emmanuel Ofosu Yeboah; “The Power of Choice”, Melissa Stockwell; “A Second Chance”, Chef Brandon Chrostowski and the new book coming out. Written by John Armbruster “Tailspin” is the story about Gene Moran who was a tail gunner on a WWII B-17. His plane was shot down and he survived a four-mile fall from the sky, without a parachute, and then survived as a prisoner of war.

The program locations and dates will be announced soon. For more information contact Colin at

nosnahsniloc@hotmail.com or 715-560-8933

Story and Photo courtesy of Mike Heilmann