By James Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

Fort Wayne, IN— Wausau West’s Team Wendling won again Friday to advance in the National U18 curling competition in Fort Wayne, IN.

They defeated a team from Eau Claire 8-5, with the match coming down to the final end.

“Another tough game,” reported coach Jim Wendling.

The win moves the Wendling rink into a semifinal match Saturday night, with the winner gaining a spot in the finals on Sunday. Wausau Pilot & Review will publish the results.