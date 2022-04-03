Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Hand out Stock Boxes with ADRC! Stock box volunteers are needed to help once a month or on occasion with ADRC’s monthly stock box pick up event in various locations across central Wisconsin. Help people check in, direct vehicles, lift 20-to 30-pound boxes into people’s vehicles. Help needed especially in Merrill and Wisconsin Rapids. Contact Erin Wells with interest at 715-251-6070 or erin.wells@adrc-cw.org.

Join Marathon County’s Emergency Response Team! United Way of Marathon County in partnership with Marathon County Emergency Management will hold a Volunteer Reception Center Disaster Response training April 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (dinner provided). VRC volunteers will be asked to be available in the event of a disaster to screen and place community volunteers for disaster recovery. For more information or to register contact Elizabeth at erobinson@unitedwaymc.org or 715-848-2927.

Serve on the Achieve Center Board! Achieve Center was founded to provide assessment and treatment to children and families impacted by developmental and neuropsychological disorders, including autism spectrum disorders, learning disabilities, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, problems with dysregulation, neurological impairment due to genetic disorders, and other brain impairments, speech and language disorders, feeding issues, and co-occurring mental health disorders and physical challenges. They are seeking to fill one spot on their board and the ideal candidate will have a legal background and a love for helping families. The board meets once per month and manages committees when needed. Contact wheeltoachieve@gmail.com for more information or to get involved.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Undergarments Needed. New men’s and women’s underwear and sports bras in all sizes are needed at Northcentral Health Care. They can also use men’s T-shirts and both men’s and women’s sweatpants in new or gently used condition. Contact volunteer@norcen.org to donate.

Lawn Mower Needed. If you are upgrading your lawn mower, please consider donating your working equipment to The Women’s Community. They are looking for something similar to this model: RYOBI 6HP 21? 190 CC, high wheeler mulcher / rear bagger. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org to donate.

Source: United Way of Marathon County