Significant incidents reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the preceding week. Information provided each Monday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

An inmate of the Lincoln County Jail is facing charges of battery by prisoner following an altercation in the jail Monday evening.

A 34 year old Jackson, WI man and a 29 year old Tripoli woman were arrested on various charges following a traffic stop early Tuesday morning. The man was arrested for a probation and parole warrant and the woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 60 year old Tomahawk man was arrested on charges of domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct, 2 counts of felony bail jumping and 2 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping following a disturbance Thursday night.

A 28 year old Milwaukee man was stopped and cited for traveling 89mph on USH 51 north of USH 8.

A 47 year old Tomahawk woman was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated first offense Friday night.

A 30 year old Wausau man was arrested for first offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated early Sunday morning.

A 54 year old Wausau man was arrested for first offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated early Sunday morning. He was also cited for speeding.

Four people reported striking deer last week