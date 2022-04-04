Wausau Pilot & Review

All northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy. 45 south of Antigo shut down Monday after a fiery crash south of County Hwy. C.

The crash was reported at about 12:10 p.m. Initial reports suggested the driver was trapped inside the vehicle, which had caught on fire, but the driver did escape.

The most recent report indicated the vehicle was on its side and the driver is not seriously injured. No additional details were immediately released.

The shutdown is expected to last at least two hours with traffic being entirely rerouted, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story.