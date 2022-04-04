Daniel S. Nelson

Daniel S. Nelson, age 71, of Wausau died on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Mountain Terrace.

Daniel was born on November 10, 1950, in Wausau to the late Elmer and Shirley (Ostring) Nelson. He married Sharon St. Clair on August 21, 1971, in Wausau. She passed away on October 20, 1997, and since then Dan always looked forward to their sweet reunion in Heaven.

Danny, that most knew him by, grew up in Wausau. The family did move around during his childhood to different towns in Wisconsin but eventually settled in Wausau. After High School he served in the Army as a medic in the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Danny moved back to Wausau. Soon after returning to Wausau, he met the love of his life who happened to live just down the street! He worked as a driver for Wausau Taxi for a few years before he started his 36 year career as a Journeyman Plate Maker at what is now Graphic Packaging. When Dan started it was known as American Can and was later named James River along with Fort James.

Danny enjoyed building model fire trucks, woodworking, history and reading. After his retirement he was a proud member of the Red Apple Social Club and a frequent patron of Angelo’s. We were often told by many that Danny was “quite the character”. He had a goofy sense of humor and was loved by his many friends that he has made over the years. He liked to give people a hard time and as long as you could dish it back – you were in!

Daniel is survived by his daughters Jennifer (Allan) Manning of Weston and Kimberly (Seth) Devine of Edgar; grandchildren Zachery (Fiance Krystal) Manning and Lilyan Manning and Kennedi and Avery Devine; sisters Sherry Wunsch and Debbie (Mike) Krueger, sister-in-law Linda (Ralph) Hankermeyer; brother-in-law Duane (Eileen) St. Clair; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Daniel is preceded in death by his wife Sharon, siblings Tommy and Jancy, brother-in-law Roger Wunsch and mother-in-law Hazel St. Clair.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St., Wausau. The service will also be available via livestream on his obituary page at www.brainardfuneral.com Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM til 7:00 PM on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Brainard Funeral Home and again from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family C/O Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St., Wausau, WI 54403

The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Terrace for the compassion and care they provided for Dan the last 4-1/2 years. And especially to Kayla who cared for him on his final day. To the Wausau EMTs and the efforts they provided. To the VA Home Care nurses that provided additional care to Dan over the last year. And to Charlene for the rides to doctors appointments and the countless adventures and companionship you gave to Dan over the 20 plus years of friendship.

Helen E. Graveen

Helen Elva Graveen, 93, passed away on April 2, 2022 at Mount View Care Center, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Service. Angels came and took her home to Heaven where all the pain and suffering is gone.

Helen was born March 21, 1929 to the late Emil Robert Machel, Sr. and Martha Ernestine Kurth. She grew up on a 120 acre farm in the Town of Stettin. She attended all 8 grades at the Spooner School in the Town of Stettin, which is the Little Red School House in Marathon Park. On May 21, 1954 she married LeRoy Graveen at Holy Name of Jesus Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death on October 18, 1988 after a long battle with lung cancer.

As a young girl, Helen helped with the chores on the farm, picking berries for market, and milking cows. Her first job was at Kresge Dime Store. During war time she worked at Marathon Battery and Marathon Electric. During this time she traveled to NYC and Colorado. She then began a career at Memorial Hospital as a nursing assistant. When she married worked at American Can. Helen later became a CNA and retired from the VNA at age 70 after 20 plus years of service. Helen worked for Aspirus Hospital and did some personal care work. She later would volunteer for Aspirus Hospital and help with the meals on wheels program. Her life’s work was as a caregiver for her family, friends and job. No matter what the job would be, Helen gave her all. She enjoyed baseball, hopscotch, and playing with dolls in her youth. She enjoyed time with family, canning, cooking, dancing, singing, playing guitar, music, bingo, jigsaw puzzles and watching the Milwaukee Brewers.

Helen is survived by 5 children; Julie(Rich)Theisen, JoAnn(Delvin)Wurz, Lori Landrath, Alan(Jacque)Graveen, Robert Graveen; 8 grandchildren: Amanda(John)Broberg, Sarah(Michael)Marshall, Jarrod(Kerry)Wurz, Ross(Megan)Wurz, Darrin(Tiffany)Wurz, Steven(Nikki)Landrath, Nicole(Matthew Lorensen)Landrath, Kyle Landrath; 14 great grandchildren: Carter, Madison, Kennedy Broberg, Oliver, Charlotte Marshall, Arianna, River Wurz, Finley Wurz, Everly, Malachi, Noah Wurz, Tricia Lorensen, Sydney, Gage Landrath; a brother, Emil Machel, Jr., sister, Delores Bliese; 2 sister-in-law’s, Dolly Graveen and Ann Graveen, many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by grandson, Jeremiah Furger, brother Herbert (Lucille) Zastrow, sister, Erna(Sheldon)Fry, brother-in-law Raymond Bliese, and sister-in-law, Betty Plaza.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Mount View Care Center, Aspirus Comfort and Care Hospice for the wonderful care, kindness, thoughtfulness they gave Helen and our family.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 1104 S. 9th Ave., Wausau. Father Gerry Pehler and Father Samuel Martin will concelebrate the Mass. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00a.m. until time of the Mass. A private family burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park.

Peterson Kraemer Funeral Home is helping the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Catholic Charities or the Salvation Army.

Sharon E. Bailey

Sharon E. Bailey, age 78, of Wausau, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at her home.

She was born on June 19, 1943, in Kenmare, ND, the daughter of the late Leo and Signa (Randberg) Dudley. On December 31, 1964, she married Owen Bailey in Sistton, SD. He preceded her in death.

Sharon worked as a custodian for over 30 years for Hawthorne Hills School and was a librarian at Horace Mann. Following her retirement, she loved to volunteer by reading to children and enjoyed helping out at the food pantry. Sharon was a woman of great faith who loved to read. She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wausau. Most recently, she lived at the Island Place apartments, where she had many friends and enjoyed playing bingo, trivia and bible study there.

Survivors include her two daughters, Renee Bailey of Wausau, and Sandra Kelly of South Carolina; granddaughters, Heather Gustafson of Wausau and Tammy Kelly; grandson, Rick Gustafson of Aniwa; great grandchildren, Kayla Schultz (fiancée Justin Taylor), Ezra and Peyton Gustafson; great-great-grandchildren, Jamison and Bellarae Taylor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Owen.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, 406 Grant St., Wausau. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service at the church.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau is assisting the family with arrangements.

You may leave messages and condolences for her family at helke.com.

Wayne M. Carr

Wayne M. Carr, 72, passed peacefully at his home on March 25, 2022, after a brief, but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Wayne was born on May 25, 1949, to Leona (Zawislan) Carr and the late Marcel Carr. On May 2, 1970, he married his high school sweetheart Charlene (Metz) Carr. Together, they enjoyed 51 years traveling to Las Vegas, Tunica, MS, family fishing trips to the Upper Peninsula in MI, the grandchildren’s many sporting events and visiting local casinos.

Wayne owned his own tree surgery business for many years with the help of Kris, his son, and a niece, Lisa, who helped him on occasion. After high school, he worked for Marathon Cheese and again later after he dissolved his business. He also worked at the Merrill Post Office and Foremost Farms. After retirement, he was a chauffeur to his grandchildren to and from school and appointments.

After high school graduation, Wayne was a member of the 397th Engineering Battalion for six years while serving stateside in the Army Reserves.



Survivors include his wife Char, his daughter Kimberle (Jeremy) Dennee and son Kristopher (Michelle) Carr. He will be deeply missed by his five grandchildren, Max, Amara and Tyler Dennee and Victoria and Vincent Carr. Additional survivors include his mother, Leona Carr; siblings Carol Urban, Diane Carr (Bob) Sekorski, Gary Carr, Randy (Cheri) Carr, Brian (Judy) Carr and Lynn Carr-Berry (Lynn) Berry and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his father, Marcel Carr and his stepmother, Florence (Myzska) Carr, he was preceded in death by his infant brother Patrick, brother Dale Carr, brothers in law Len Urban and Jack Almlie and mother and father-in-law, Eleanor and Peter Metz.

Per Wayne’s wishes, there will not be a funeral service. Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is in charge of cremation services. There will be a public visitation at his Celebration of Life event on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm at Memories Ballroom, 142475 County Road NN, Marathon, WI. A private, family event will be held immediately following visitation.

Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Eric Johnson and his team at GI Associates and the Aspirus Hospice program and more specifically, RN Cathe and her team.

Mary L. Morales

Mary L Morales, age 62, of Mosinee, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, unexpectedly at Aspires Hospital.

Mary was born February 10, 1960, in Hammond, IN. grew up in Mosinee, WI. She was a graduate from Beauty school, Mary owned and managed Creative Designs Beauty Salon. She created lifelong relationship with her customers. Mary was married to Charlie Morales. They were blessed with 4 children and 7 grandchildren. Mary decanted her life to her customers and family, especially her grandchildren.

Mary is leaving behind a loving and devoted husband, Charlie Morales; her 3 children, Charlie Morales Junior; Nicole Morales; Felicia Morales: grandchildren Cameron, Arianna, Serenna, Cecelia, Evalina, Darrick, Bianca; sister Malynda (Bruce) Oudenhoven and many other loving family and friends.

She was proceeded in death by son, Orlando; her Parents Wayne and Martha; brother, Mike Kerstell.

Mary was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be missed by all.

Memorial services will also be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Mosinee, WI. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 2 p.m. until service time. There will be a Potluck dinner following the services at Mosinee Town Hall 1104 Town Hall Rd. Mosinee, WI 54455.

The Family request no flowers please.

Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Marilyn P. Giackino

Marilyn Patricia Giackino (nee Harju) 82, of Schofield, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by family on March 30,2022 at Marshfield Medical Center. Marilyn was born in Wakefield, Michigan to Veroncia Minkin (nee Pucilowski) and Sam Harju on October 17, 1939. She graduated from A.D. Johnston High School in Bessemer, Michigan.



Marilyn married Dennis Giackino in Bessemer, Michigan on January 16, 1971. They celebrated their 51st anniversary this past January.



In her younger adult years, she enjoyed meeting up with neighbor ladies for coffee and conversation. Caring for her children, gardening, and baking cakes and desserts. She was an expert at knitting and crocheting. It gave her much joy to make a baby blanket for an expecting mother, Afghans and dish clothes for family and friends. Some of her hobbies included fishing with Dennis, shopping with her daughters and making pasta with her grandchildren. After her and Dennis retired, they enjoyed traveling in their RV, occasional trips to a casino, keeping her mind active with crossword and word search puzzles, and watching hummingbirds on her balcony.



Marilyn is preceded in death by an infant son Christopher, son Steven Habersetzer, sister Barbra Ploetz and her parents.



Marilyn is survived by her husband Dennis, son Tony (Karol) Habersetzer West Bend, Wisconsin: daughters Bobbi (Scott) Sturkol Tomah, Wisconsin, Lisa Habersetzer Wausau, Wisconsin and Mindy (Michael) Wulk Wausau, Wisconsin. Grandchildren Brian (Gib) Habersetzer, Brent (Michu) Habersetzer, Holly (Tim) Gale, Ivy, Macy, and Jackson Sturkol, Brenden and Sheridan Habersetzer, Tanner Bonovetz, Riley Sterman and Callie Wulk. Great Grandchildren Lyla, Alison, Ilayna, and Maeli.



She is also survived by siblings Sandra (Jay) Bennetts, Geri (Bob) Dosetto, Cheryl (Michael) Gorecki, and Sonny Minkin and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.



A private family celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held at a later date.



The Family of Mariyln wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the medical staff at the Marshfield Medical Center for their support and compassion while our Mother was in their care.



Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Donna P. Harris

Donna P. Harris, 89 of Tigerton, died on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Shawano Place Assisted Living under the care of Moments Hospice.

Donna was born on February 2, 1933, in the town of Morris, the daughter of Paul and Helen (Beilke) Bublitz.

On June 10, 1950, Donna was united in marriage to John O. Harris at United Methodist Church, Wittenberg. He preceded her in death on August 29, 2007.

Donna was the last surviving member of the Mother’s Club.

She enjoyed playing card games and Yahtzee. Donna enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino and listening to polkas and loved being asked to yodel. Most important to Donna was the time spent with her family and friends.

Donna is survived by three children; Dale (Mary) Harris, Bruce (Carol) Harris, all of Tigerton and Marsha (Dan) Schertz of Clintonville; grandchildren, Scott, Dale Jr., Jerry, Michelle, Brian and Allison; 8 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren, special family friends, Lyle & Cathy Kriegel and family and many other relatives and friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Edwin, Lawrence, Milton, Leland and Ervin; a sister, Adeline Low; great-granddaughters, Angelina and Deanna and brothers and sisters-in-law.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at New Horizons Methodist Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Loretta Waegli will preside.

Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4PM to 7PM at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg and again on Thursday from 10AM until the time of service at the church.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

The family would like to thank the administration and staff at Shawano Place Assisted Living for the wonderful care they provided for our mother.

We would also like to thank Sydney and Nikki for their care of our mother provided by Moments Hospice.