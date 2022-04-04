Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

So, as usual, I stop by the city hall to drop off my wife’s and my absentee ballots in the container outside, except it’s not accepting any. I go inside to drop off both ballets only to find out that I can only leave mine, that my wife will have to return to submit her own. I commented who’s crazy idea is this, and am informed that the rules have changed this year!

This is “a solution in search of a problem, and there’s no problem”!! These damn republicans that can’t accept a loss, now make voting for all a more difficult process!!

Mike Cain, Wausau