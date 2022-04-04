Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor:

Quick thank you to all the people I have met in District 21 over the past few months. To a person, the theme of “please do the business of the county,” was heard. Voters are tired of unelected boards and commissions running amuck.

If enough right- minded candidates are elected tomorrow, we can do something that has not happened in years- elect a new chairperson. Mr. Gibbs voted yes for the CFA. He even voted for the resolution stating our country was not “United” when it was formed. He needs to give up the gavel and give it back to the majority of people in the county who simply demand efficient and accountable governance.

I am asking for your vote, tomorrow, to begin this process.

Yours,

Dave Dailey

Candidate District 21