Police and fire officials have identified the woman who died after a house fire as 36-year-old Christina Romanski.

The blaze was called in at about 10:05 a.m. Monday in the town of Saratoga. An initial investigation suggests the blaze started in the kitchen, but the exact cause has not yet been determined.

When fire and law enforcement personnel arrived, they discovered a single family home with an active fire. As fire crews attempted to control the fire, a victim was located inside the residence.

Fire crews discovered Romanski inside the single-family home. She was transported to Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, where she later died.

The cause of Romanski’s death remains under investigation by the Wood County Sheriffs Department and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.