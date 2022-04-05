By Shereen Siewert

Voters stood in long lines Tuesday at one Wausau polling location after ballots ran out, with more voters than expected.

Dianne Loppnow said she arrived at Pilgrim Lutheran Church at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday to find a line of about 4o people waiting to cast their ballots. By the time the situation was ironed out, about 150 people were waiting to vote. Pilgrim is on Wausau’s southeast side.

Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood said Ward 1 and Ward 2 ran out of ballots Tuesday due to an unexpectedly high turnout. But just as more ballots were printed and delivered to Pilgrim, the tabulator also malfunctioned.

“The tabulator had a glitch and would not accept the paper we used to re-print, so more ballots were delivered that were printed on different paper, which worked great,” Trueblood said, in a Facebook post.

In an email, Trueblood told Wausau Pilot & Review the ballots won’t need to be hand counted.

“The city printed ballots on different paper that worked just fine,” she said.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. and results will be posted on Wausau Pilot & Review’s elections page here.