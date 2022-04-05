Wausau Pilot & Review

Results are in for metro-area races in the spring 2022 election. Winners are noted with an asterisk (*). Results are unofficial until certified.

Village of Weston: (top 3)

  • Steven Cronin: 24.18%
  • Jasper Hartinger: 23.20%
  • Stephen Meinel (incumbent): 21.10%
  • Jamie Weiland: 30.80%

Village of Rothschild (top 3)

  • Bill Schremp ((incumbent): 30.31%
  • Katy Hale: 23.46%
  • Paul Kennedy (incumbent): 21.92%
  • Deb Ehster (incumbent): 23.82%

Village of Kronenwetter (top 3)

  • Danielle Bergmann: 16.46%
  • Tami Bloch: 19.15%
  • Jason Holmes: 15.97%
  • Ken Charneski : 20.95%              
  • Jordyn Wadle-Leff: 10.87
  • Timothy J. Shaw: 16.44%           