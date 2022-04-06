Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is as sweet and luscious as the name implies. The Raspberry Cheesecake is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club that was created by Penny Borchardt. Delicious!

Cocktail of the Week: Raspberry Cheesecake

1 1/2 oz Raspberry Vodka

1 1/2 oz Vanilla Vodka

2 oz Cranberry Juice

Raspberries, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the liquids into a chilled shaker to combine, then pour into a martini glass. Garnish with raspberries. Serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.