Voters in Marathon County have elected Rick Cveykus to replace Circuit Judge Greg Huber, who is retiring from the bench this year.

Rick Cveykus William Harris

Huber earlier this year announced he would end more than 17-year tenure on the bench in Wausau, paving the way for a new judge in the county.

Vote tallies are as follows:

Rick Cveykus: 16,830 votes, or 68%

William Harris: 7,891 votes, or 32%

The results are unofficial until the final canvass on April 11, 2022.