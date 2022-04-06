Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau City Council election results are unofficial until the final canvass on April 11, 2022. Closest totals may be subject to a recount.

Results:

Dist. 1

  • Carol Lukens: 49.95%
  • John Kroll: 49.73%

Dist. 3

  • Tom Kilian (incumbent): 58.59%
  • Jo Ann Egelkrout: 41.41%

Dist. 4

  • Doug Diny: 51.45%
  • Jesse Kearns: 48.55%

Dist. 5

  • Jim Wadinski (incumbent): 46.78%
  • Gary Gisselman: 53%

Dist. 8

  • Sarah Watson (incumbent): 60.65%
  • Thomas ‘Tony’ Brown: 39.35%

Dist. 11

  • Debra Ryan (incumbent): 52.10%
  • Chad Henke: 47.46%