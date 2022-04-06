Wausau Pilot & Review
Wausau City Council election results are unofficial until the final canvass on April 11, 2022. Closest totals may be subject to a recount.
Results:
Dist. 1
- Carol Lukens: 49.95%
- John Kroll: 49.73%
Dist. 3
- Tom Kilian (incumbent): 58.59%
- Jo Ann Egelkrout: 41.41%
Dist. 4
- Doug Diny: 51.45%
- Jesse Kearns: 48.55%
Dist. 5
- Jim Wadinski (incumbent): 46.78%
- Gary Gisselman: 53%
Dist. 8
- Sarah Watson (incumbent): 60.65%
- Thomas ‘Tony’ Brown: 39.35%
Dist. 11
- Debra Ryan (incumbent): 52.10%
- Chad Henke: 47.46%