Wausau Pilot & Review

One day after a facility needs referendum for $119.8 million was approved by a wide margin, Wausau School District officials on Wednesday thanked the community and said plans are now moving ahead.

“The Wausau School District will move forward with addressing long-term facility needs across the three main categories of safety and security, facility systems and deferred maintenance, and right-sizing learning spaces,” read a statement issued by Diana White, Coordinator of Communications & Marketing at WSD. “Even with the approval of this referendum, property taxes are still projected to decrease.”

The referendum received 6,410 votes in favor and 4,360 votes against in the election held on Tuesday. Two previous referendums had failed.

The Wausau School Board of Education in January approved the referendum question, which reflected a roughly one-third reduction from the initial proposal considered.

The school district said it “appreciated all the input and feedback we received throughout this process. We are grateful for those who completed our survey, attended our community engagement sessions, and took part in conversations on social media.”

The WSD will share “updates as this project moves forward.”