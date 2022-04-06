Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West won four events to run away with the team title at its home Wausau West Boys Small School Indoor Track Meet on Tuesday at West High School.

Wausau West won the team title with 147 points, with Edgar second with 95.

Earning wins for West were Garrett Gauger in the 55-meter hurdles (8.78 seconds), Rhys Burnett in the 200 hurdles (29.91), Jack Saari in the pole vault (11-6), and the 1,600 relay team of Benjamin Xiong, Burnett, Vince Hanz and Gabe Larkin (4:15.72).

Click here for complete results, courtesy of athletic.net.

Wausau West Boys Small School Indoor Track Meet

Team scores: 1. Wausau West 147; 2. Edgar 95; 3. Medford 70; 4. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 66; 5. Amherst 63; 6. Stanley-Boyd 60; 7. Shawano 56; 8. Colby 47.5; 9. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 14; 10. Wausau East 13; 11. Loyal 10; 12. Marathon 2.5.