STEVENS POINT –The annual Cops-n-Bobbers catch and release style event returns to Portage County June 4 for its 13th year.

The event, held from 9 a.m. to noon at Bukolt Park, will offer children, ages 3 to 15, and their parents the opportunity to enjoy a free day of fishing with local law enforcement officers.

Stevens Point Elks Lodge members will work side by side with officers from the Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Stevens Point Police Department, Plover Police Department, UWSP Police and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in providing instruction, helping to cook the lunch provided, coordinating registrations, and in making sure the event runs smoothly and safely.

No fishing license is required. Bait and some equipment will be available for use, or children are welcome to bring their own equipment to use.

How to register

To get an approximate number for food and T-shirts, register with the Portage County Sheriff’s Department by May 20 at koepselle@co.portage.wi.us. In the email, provide your name, contact information, number of attendees, if equipment is needed and shirt sizes for children (please indicate adult or youth sizes, S-M-L-XL-XXL). Also, we ask that participants check-in prior to the program starting at 8:30 a.m.