Fire crews were called Thursday to a report of a structure fire at a home in Ringle, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The blaze was reported at about 10:20 a.m. Thursday on Abt Road near Canal Street.

Dispatchers indicated no residents were inside the home as crews were being paged. Kronenwetter rescue was paged just before 10:30 a.m. to provide an assist.

This is a developing story and will be updated.